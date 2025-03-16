Short Interest in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Rises By 94.6%

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the February 13th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance
NYSE SBI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. 39,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,224. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $8.29.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
