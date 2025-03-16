Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Grows By 33.3%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

XOMA Stock Up 0.1 %

XOMAO opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. XOMA has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $25.87.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

