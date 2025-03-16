Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Grows By 33.3%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
XOMA Stock Up 0.1 %
XOMAO opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. XOMA has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $25.87.
XOMA Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than XOMA
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.