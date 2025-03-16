Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 871 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Signature Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises approximately 1.6% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Realty Income by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.04.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE O opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $57.69. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 327.55%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

