Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Silver One Resources Stock Down 0.2 %
SLVRF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,832. Silver One Resources has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.
About Silver One Resources
