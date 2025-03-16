Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

SLVRF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,832. Silver One Resources has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

