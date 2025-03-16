Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 134,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Singularity Future Technology Stock Down 5.6 %

SGLY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.76. 16,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.89. Singularity Future Technology has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative net margin of 132.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

