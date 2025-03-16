Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,400 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,364,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,673,000 after purchasing an additional 594,661 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.10. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

