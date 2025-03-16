SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.7% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,350,000 after buying an additional 870,451 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,549,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,236,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,031,000 after buying an additional 61,541 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.59.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

