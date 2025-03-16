Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Insider Buys $90,480.00 in Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) insider Gary T. Fazio bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,282.50. This trade represents a 20.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sleep Number Trading Up 18.4 %

SNBR opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $164.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

