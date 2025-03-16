Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 330,400 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the February 13th total of 233,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of SCGLY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 381,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

