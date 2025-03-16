Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $16.06. Sodexo shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 179,326 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sodexo

Sodexo Stock Performance

Sodexo Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36.

(Get Free Report)

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.