SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the February 13th total of 37,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. 30,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $214.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.01. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.80.
SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 110.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOPH. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOPH
About SOPHiA GENETICS
SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SOPHiA GENETICS
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.