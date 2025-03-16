SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the February 13th total of 37,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. 30,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $214.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.01. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.80.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 110.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 42,689 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOPH. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

