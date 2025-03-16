Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SOMC stock remained flat at $19.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Southern Michigan Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

