Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average is $76.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.