Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,639,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,509,000 after purchasing an additional 679,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,584,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after purchasing an additional 670,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.