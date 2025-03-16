Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,664,000 after buying an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,174,000 after buying an additional 328,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $140,795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,626,000 after buying an additional 133,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 200,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,353,000 after buying an additional 102,380 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $606.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $716.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.71 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.97%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

