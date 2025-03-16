SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s Largest Position

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 19.6% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $38,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,377,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $66.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $72.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.