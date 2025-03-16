SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,377,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $66.20 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

