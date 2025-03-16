Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Standard Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGBLY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,969. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. Standard Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

