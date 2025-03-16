Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 204,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,258,000 after acquiring an additional 179,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $4,034,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 260,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,582 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $78.44.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

