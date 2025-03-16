Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Sells 405 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $159.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.05 and its 200 day moving average is $166.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.37 and a 1 year high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.