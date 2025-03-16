Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the February 13th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days.

Supermarket Income REIT Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUPIF traded up C$0.11 on Friday, hitting C$0.97. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.91. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$1.49.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Featured Stories

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK’s feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All the Company’s supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

