Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX) Short Interest Down 28.1% in February

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Syntec Optics by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syntec Optics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syntec Optics during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syntec Optics during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syntec Optics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period.

NASDAQ OPTX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.25. 54,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,843. Syntec Optics has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

