Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $213.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.38.
TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $204.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.10. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $218.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
