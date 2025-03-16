Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $213.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWOGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.38.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $204.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.10. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $218.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

