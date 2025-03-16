TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Short Interest Update

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the February 13th total of 382,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TCTM Kids IT Education Trading Up 2.9 %

TCTM Kids IT Education stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 754,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,571. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

About TCTM Kids IT Education

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers.

