TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Short Interest Update

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the February 13th total of 382,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
TCTM Kids IT Education Trading Up 2.9 %
TCTM Kids IT Education stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 754,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,571. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.
About TCTM Kids IT Education
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TCTM Kids IT Education
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for TCTM Kids IT Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCTM Kids IT Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.