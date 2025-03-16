Technology Stocks To Follow Today – March 16th

NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Alphabet are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks refer to shares of companies that are primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of technology-based products and services, including software, hardware, and related services. These stocks are often associated with fast growth and innovation, although they may also exhibit high volatility due to the rapidly evolving nature of the tech industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $6.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.67. 276,579,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,405,241. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.26 and its 200 day moving average is $131.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.49. 60,053,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,051,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.52 and its 200 day moving average is $233.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $9.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $388.56. 19,927,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,347,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $412.43 and its 200 day moving average is $420.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $376.91 and a 1 year high of $468.35.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $16.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $607.60. 12,340,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,607,116. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $658.01 and its 200 day moving average is $603.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $165.49. The company had a trading volume of 31,966,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,160,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.03 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

