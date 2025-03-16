Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the February 13th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Terumo Trading Up 1.7 %

TRUMY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 84,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,604. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. Terumo has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Terumo alerts:

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.