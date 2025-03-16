Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,971,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 12,342,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.3 days.

Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TBVPF remained flat at $0.38 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Thai Beverage Public has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

Get Thai Beverage Public alerts:

About Thai Beverage Public

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.