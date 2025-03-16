Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,971,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 12,342,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.3 days.
Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TBVPF remained flat at $0.38 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Thai Beverage Public has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.45.
About Thai Beverage Public
