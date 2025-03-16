The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AES were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in AES by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in AES in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in AES by 18,047.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $22.21.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

