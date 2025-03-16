The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Cut by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 636,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,774,705,000 after acquiring an additional 320,415 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,469,000 after acquiring an additional 164,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,585,000 after buying an additional 981,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $162.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

