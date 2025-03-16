The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 658.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,395 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Glenview Trust co raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 301,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 215,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $168.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $394.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $153.52 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.47.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,274.66. This trade represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

