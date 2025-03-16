The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $261.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.26 and a 200-day moving average of $245.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

