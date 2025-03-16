thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Down 41.7% in February

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the February 13th total of 22,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 468,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 99,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from thyssenkrupp’s previous dividend of $0.10. thyssenkrupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.09%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

