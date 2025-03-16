Tidemark LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.0% of Tidemark LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $479.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

