Tidemark LLC Has $46,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

