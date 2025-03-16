Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 3.9% – What’s Next?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 12,153,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 44,987,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $571.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.34 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

