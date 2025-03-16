Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Up 39.9% in February

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,900 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the February 13th total of 951,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tongcheng Travel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TNGCF remained flat at $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tongcheng Travel has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.

Get Tongcheng Travel alerts:

About Tongcheng Travel

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides travel related services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, attraction ticketing, and various ancillary value-added products and services. It also offers platform service of hotel business; and hotel management, business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, advertising, and insurance agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tongcheng Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongcheng Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.