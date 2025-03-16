Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Up 39.9% in February

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,900 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the February 13th total of 951,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tongcheng Travel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TNGCF remained flat at $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tongcheng Travel has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.
About Tongcheng Travel
