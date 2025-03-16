Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading Up 7.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) were up 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 413,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 610,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,600.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,855,907 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 5,932.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,662,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,635,119 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

