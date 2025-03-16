Top Energy Stocks To Watch Today – March 16th

Tesla, Broadcom, Intuitive Surgical, Exxon Mobil, and GE Vernova are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares in companies that produce or distribute energy, such as oil, natural gas, or renewable sources like wind and solar power. They are influenced by factors such as global energy prices, regulatory changes, and geopolitical events, which can lead to significant market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,883,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,788,172. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $804.06 billion, a PE ratio of 122.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,878,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,136,684. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $919.42 billion, a PE ratio of 159.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,238,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,213. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,879,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,865,057. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $485.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $13.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.76. 4,403,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,105. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.51. The company has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

See Also