TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Update

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the February 13th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 64,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,449. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.80. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $5.86.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

