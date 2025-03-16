Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance
Shares of TCI opened at $28.63 on Thursday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $247.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32.
Insider Transactions at Transcontinental Realty Investors
In related news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 21,678 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $390,204.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,403,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,258,464. The trade was a 0.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors
About Transcontinental Realty Investors
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
