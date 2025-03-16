Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of TCI opened at $28.63 on Thursday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $247.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32.

Insider Transactions at Transcontinental Realty Investors

In related news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 21,678 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $390,204.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,403,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,258,464. The trade was a 0.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCI. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 0.6% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

