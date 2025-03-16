Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW) Short Interest Down 36.2% in February

Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the February 13th total of 270,200 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 570,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Traws Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Traws Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Traws Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Traws Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Traws Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Traws Pharma alerts:

Traws Pharma Trading Down 0.7 %

TRAW stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Traws Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $10.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72.

Traws Pharma Company Profile

Traws Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecule oral product candidates for respiratory viral diseases and cancer. The company is developing investigational novel therapies for influenza and COVID19 that are designed to address treatment resistance, such as TRX01 (travatrelvir), a Mpro/3CL inhibitor in development for the treatment of COVID19; and TRX100 (viroxavir), an endonuclease inhibitor in development for the treatment of pandemic influenza.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Traws Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traws Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.