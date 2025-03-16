Trevor Baldwin Sells 15,902 Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Stock

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 15,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $625,425.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,167.66. This trade represents a 54.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trevor Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,790,844.00.

Shares of BWIN stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWIN. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

