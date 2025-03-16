Tucker H. Marshall Sells 5,028 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,493.68. This represents a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $111.62 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $98.77 and a 1-year high of $127.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average is $112.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $4,605,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $12,466,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SJM

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.