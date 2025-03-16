TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 739,700 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the February 13th total of 401,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,479.4 days.

TUI Stock Performance

Shares of TUIFF remained flat at $6.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. TUI has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $9.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

