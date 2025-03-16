Tumwater Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tumwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Tumwater Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119,060 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,562,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after acquiring an additional 69,830 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $223.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

