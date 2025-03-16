Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Up 2.5 %

Twin Vee Powercats stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twin Vee Powercats has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.98.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise.

