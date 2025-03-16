Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Twin Vee Powercats Stock Up 2.5 %
Twin Vee Powercats stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twin Vee Powercats has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.98.
About Twin Vee Powercats
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Twin Vee Powercats
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee Powercats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee Powercats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.