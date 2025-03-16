Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 2.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.68 and last traded at $71.38. 3,665,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 19,521,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

