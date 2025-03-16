United Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

United Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.9% of United Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

