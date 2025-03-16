Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Down 39.7% in February

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the February 13th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO David M. Kantor sold 70,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $68,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $7,899.78. This represents a 89.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban One stock. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,158,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,914 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned 8.68% of Urban One worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UONEK opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.59. Urban One has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

