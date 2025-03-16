Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,022,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,090,725 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $261,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,672 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 16,165,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,929,000 after acquiring an additional 85,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after purchasing an additional 190,971 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 14,005,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,795,000 after purchasing an additional 308,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,140,000 after buying an additional 434,623 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

